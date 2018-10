Oct 23 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CEVA LOGISTICS CONFIRMS HAVING RECEIVED A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTEREST FROM DSV

* A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTEREST WITH INDICATIVE OFFER PRICE OF CHF 30 PER SHARE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTES WITHDRAWAL OF DSV'S PROPOSAL