BRIEF-Ceva Logistics: Provisional Notice Of Interim Results Of Public Tender Offer By CMA CGM

March 14 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* PROVISIONAL NOTICE OF THE INTERIM RESULTS OF THE PUBLIC TENDER OFFER BY CMA CGM S.A.

* 21,475,325 CEVA SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED INTO THE TENDER OFFER

* CMA AND PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT HAVE NOT BOUGHT ANY CEVA SHARES OVER STOCK EXCHANGE OR DURING OFFER PERIOD

* CEVA SHARES WHICH WERE TENDERED UNTIL EXPIRATION OF OFFER PERIOD CORRESPOND TO 78.69% OF CEVA SHARES TO WHICH TENDER OFFER RELATES

* CMA CGA HOLDS 89.47% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF CEVA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)