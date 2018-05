BRIEF-Ceva Logistics Q1 Adj EBITDA Of $66 Million, Up $12 Million Y-o-y

May 15 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $66 MILLION, UP $12 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR

* REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2018 WAS $1,790 MILLION, UP 12.2% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET, TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4.0% IN MEDIUM-TERM

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT IT CAN ACHIEVE FOR 2018 DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH AND POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)