July 27 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* CEVA MAKES FURTHER PROGRESS IN SECOND QUARTER 2018

* REVENUE IN Q2 2018 WAS $1,848 MILLION, UP 7.3% YEAR ON YEAR OR 5.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 2018 WAS $77 MILLION, UP $7 MILLION YEAR ON YEAR

* CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% (2017) TO AT LEAST 4%