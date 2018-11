BRIEF-Ceva Logistics Q3 Adj EBITDA Of USD 55 Million

Nov 13 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* Q3 REVENUE USD 1.81 BILLION VERSUS USD 1.78 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EQS-ADHOC: CEVA LOGISTICS AG: Q3 RESULTS IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT PROVISIONS IN ITALY - PLAN TO DEEPEN STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH CMA CGM

* CONFIRMING ITS MEDIUM TERM TARGETS TO GROW REVENUE ABOVE MARKET AND

* CONFIRMING MEDIUM TERM TARGETS TO INCREASE EBITDA MARGINS FROM 3.3% ACHIEVED IN 2017 TO AT LEAST 4%

* ADJUSTED EBITDA OF USD 55 MILLION FOR Q3