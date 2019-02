BRIEF-Ceva Logistics Sees Adj. EBITDA For 2018 To Be Around USD 260 Mln

Feb 4 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* EXPECTED FY REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.2% IN 2018 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (5.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EBITDA^1 FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY USD 260 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 280 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FY REVENUE AT AROUND USD 7,356 MILLION VERSUS USD 6,994 MILLION IN 2017

* FY EBITDA (BEFORE SPECIFIC ITEMS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION) AMOUNTED TO AROUND USD 198 MILLION, VERSUS USD 230 MILLION IN 2017

* EBITDA HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY VARIOUS ONE-TIME ADVERSE EVENTS

* WITHOUT THESE EVENTS, CEVA ESTIMATES THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND USD 54 MILLION HIGHER AT USD 314 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)