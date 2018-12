Dec 21 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CEVA LOGISTICS AG: THE SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD HAS EXTENDED THE DEADLINE TO PUBLISH THE OFFER PROSPECTUS FOR THE PUBLIC TENDER OFFER BY CMA CGM

* SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD HAS EXTENDED DEADLINE BY THREE WEEKS

* CMA CGM IS NOW OBLIGED TO PUBLISH OFFER PROSPECTUS BY 28 JANUARY, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)