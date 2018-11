Nov 26 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* UPGRADES ITS 2021 EXPECTATIONS. STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CMA CGM - ACQUISITION OF CMA CGM LOG

* SEES 2021 REVENUE TARGET ABOVE US$ 9 BILLION

* 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA RAISED FROM US$ 380 MILLION TO US$ 470-490 MILLION

* ACQUISITION OF CMA CGM LOG FOR US$ 105 MILLION (CASH FREE/DEBT FREE) PAID IN CASH

* APPOINTS NICOLAS SARTINI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND DEPUTY CEO AS OF 1 JANUARY, 2019