BRIEF-Ceva Logistics's Subsidiary Ceva Finance Settles Tender Offer

July 10 (Reuters) - CEVA LOGISTICS AG:

* ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF CHANGE OF CONTROL TENDER OFFER BY ITS SUBSIDIARY, CEVA LOGISTICS FINANCE B.V.

* CEVA FINANCE RECEIVED TENDERS FROM HOLDERS OF EUR 284,086,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, OR AROUND 94.7%, OF NOTES

* FOLLOWING CANCELLATION OF TENDERED NOTES ON 9 JULY 2019, AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS EUR 15,914,000

* TO EXERCISE RIGHT TO REDEEM UNTENDERED NOTES AT REDEMPTION PRICE OF 101% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT REDEEMED, PLUS UNPAID INTEREST Source text: bit.ly/2XYtYu8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)