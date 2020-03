March 18 (Reuters) - Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CEWE INCREASES DIVIDEND FOR ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 2.00 EUROS PER SHARE

* INCREASE IN TURNOVER OF 10.1%, TO 714.9 MILLION EUROS, WHICH EXCEEDS 2019 SALES TARGET IN RANGE OF 675 MILLION TO 710 MILLION EUROS

* FY OPERATIVE EARNINGS (EBIT) INCREASED TO 57.8 MILLION EUROS (2018: 55.7 MILLION EUROS)