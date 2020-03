BRIEF-CEWE Plans Short-Time Work As Of April 1

March 31 (Reuters) - CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA:

* CEWE TAKES FURTHER ACTION AGAINST POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS

* SUBMIT NOTIFICATION OF SHORT-TIME WORK AS OF 1 APRIL 2020

* PROPORTION OF SHORT-TIME WORK MAY VARY QUITE DISTINCTLY IN DIFFERENT CORPORATE AND OPERATIVE DIVISIONS

* ARRANGEMENT WILL APPLY FOR ALL THREE BUSINESS SEGMENTS OF RETAIL, PHOTOFINISHING AND COMMERCIAL ONLINE-PRINT

* BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES CONCLUDED AGREEMENTS ENABLING CAPACITIES TO BE SPECIFICALLY AND FLEXIBLY ADAPTED IN EVENT OF A LACK OF WORK AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* IMPOSSIBLE TO MAKE ANY RELIABLE FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR COMING MONTHS OR FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)