April 16 (Reuters) - Ceylon Graphite Corp:

* CEYLON GRAPHITE ANNOUNCES CDN$2,000,000 NON-BROKERED FINANCING

* CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP - INTENDS TO COMPLETE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UNITS AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF CDN$1.00 PER UNIT

* CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONTINUE ITS CURRENT EXPLORATION PROGRAM