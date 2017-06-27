FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements
June 27, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - CF Corp:

* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016

* CF Corp - as per purchase agreements, certain accredited investors to buy 20 million class a ordinary shares of co, par value $0.0001/share, for $10.00/share

* CF - the accredited investors will buy the class A shares prior to closing of co's previously announced business combination with Fidelity & Guaranty Life Source text: (bit.ly/2tm11cG) Further company coverage:

