BRIEF-CF Energy Says Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project Got Land Rezoning Approval For Construction

Feb 24 (Reuters) - CF Energy Corp:

* CF ENERGY - HAITANG BAY SMART ENERGY PROJECT GOT LAND REZONING APPROVAL FOR CONSTRUCTION FROM SANYA CITY GOVERNMENT

* CF ENERGY CORP - EXCEPT FOR SANYA NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION OPERATION, ALL UNITS HAVE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS

* CF ENERGY CORP - CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE HAS BEEN DELAYED BY ONE MONTH DUE TO COVID-19

* CF ENERGY CORP - EXPECTS SANYA NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION UNIT DAILY OPERATING ACTIVITIES WILL BE BACK TO NORMAL IN EARLY MARCH