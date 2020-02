Feb 13 (Reuters) - CF Energy Corp:

* CF ENERGY UPDATES ON SUPPORTIVE MEASURES TO THE COVID-19 CONTAINMENT EFFORT

* CF ENERGY CORP - HAS NOT HAD ANY REPORTS OF COVID-19 INFECTED EMPLOYEES

* CF ENERGY - WILL ALLOW QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS TO DELAY MONTHLY GAS PAYMENTS WITHOUT ANY PENALTIES FOR PERIOD OF FEB, MARCH & APRIL UNTIL JUNE 30, 2020