Jan 25 (Reuters) - C&F Financial Corp:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.95

* C&F FINANCIAL-‍ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET THAT TRIGGERED INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $6.6 MILLION RESULTED IN NET LOSS FOR QUARTER

* QTRLY FTE NET INTEREST INCOME $20.4 MILLION VERSUS $20.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ASSUMING DILUTION $0.95‍​

* BECAUSE OF “STRONG” CAPITAL LEVELS, WERE ABLE TO INCREASE OUR Q4 DIVIDEND BY THREE PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: