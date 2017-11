Nov 29 (Reuters) - C&F Financial Corp:

* C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 3.0 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF 33 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: