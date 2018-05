BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.27

May 2 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc:

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $63 MILLION, EBITDA OF $302 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $296 MILLION

* Q1 SALES $957 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.05 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL SALES VOLUMES FOR QUARTER WERE LOWER COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* EXPECTS DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICA FOR NITROGEN FERTILIZER FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 TO BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 201

* GLOBAL UREA PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE 2017 LEVELS EVEN AFTER TRADITIONAL SEASONAL RESET AT END OF Q2

* EXPECTS LOWER CHINESE UREA EXPORTS TO CONTINUE IN NEAR-TERM

* DEMAND IN INDIA AND BRAZIL SHOULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR PRICES OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS

* EXPECTS NITROGEN IMPORTS INTO BRAZIL TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 FOR NEW ACTIVITY ARE ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $400 TO $450 MILLION

* GROSS AMMONIA PRODUCTION DURING Q1 OF 2018 WAS MORE THAN 2.5 MILLION TONS, EQUAL TO PRODUCTION DURING Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)