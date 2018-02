BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc:

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $465 MILLION AND EBITDA OF $224 MILLION; ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF $3 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $260 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98

* IN QUARTER, REDUCED LONG-TERM DEBT BY $1.1 BILLION, LOWERING ANNUALIZED INTEREST PAYMENTS BY $76 MILLION

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS - DUE TO TCJA, CO‘S Q4 2017 NET EARNINGS OF $1.98 PER DILUTED SHARE INCLUDED A $2.09 PER SHARE NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,099 MILLION VERSUS $867 MILLION

* QTRLY TONS OF PRODUCT SOLD 5.3 MILLION TONS VERSUS 4.7 MILLION TONS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 FOR NEW ACTIVITY ARE ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION TO $450 MILLION