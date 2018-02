Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc:

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXERCISE RIGHT TO PURCHASE ALL PUBLICLY TRADED UNITS OF TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY, L.P.

* CF INDUSTRIES - ‍ UNIT ELECTED TO EXERCISE RIGHT TO BUY ALL OF 4.6 MILLION PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON UNITS OF TERRA NITROGEN ON APRIL 2 FOR $84.033 PER UNIT​

* CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC - ‍INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: