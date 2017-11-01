BRIEF-CF Industries Reports third quarter net loss of $87 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter net loss of $87 million and EBITDA of $139 million; adjusted net loss of $90 million and adjusted EBITDA of $134 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.39

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Q3 sales $870 million versus I/B/E/S view $730 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CF Industries Holdings Inc - ‍new capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be approximately $375 million​

* CF Industries Holdings Inc - ‍company to redeem senior notes due May 2018 on December 1, 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S