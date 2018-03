March 21 (Reuters) - MICHELIN:

* CFAO AND MICHELIN TEAM-UP TO MARKET HIGH-QUALITY TIRES IN KENYA AND UGANDA‍​

* JOINT VENTURE OWNED 51 PERCENT BY CFAO AND 49 PERCENT BY MICHELIN

* AGREEMENT FOR THE IMPORT AND DISTRIBUTION OF TIRES IN KENYA AND UGANDA Source text : bit.ly/2Gdbnlg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)