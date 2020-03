BRIEF-CFE Expects Decrease Of 2020 Revenue Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - AANNEMINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ CFE NV :

* IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE ACTIVITIES OF DEME ARE IMPACTED BY THE SECLUSION MEASURES, BORDER CLOSURES AND THE DISRUPTION OF CERTAIN SUPPLY CHAINS

* ANTICIPATES DECREASE OF ITS REVENUE, CASH FLOW AND RESULTS IN 2020, WITHOUT HOWEVER BEING ABLE TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACCOUNTS

* HAS SUBSTANTIAL CASH RESERVES, WITH AVAILABLE CASH AND UNUSED CONFIRMED CREDIT LINES TOTALLING NEARLY € 0.9 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THOSE MEASURES WILL HAVE A CONSIDERABLE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND ORDER INTAKE, WITHOUT THE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON THE RESULTS BEING QUANTIFIABLE AS YET

* CFE GROUP REMAINS SOLID AND HAS ALL RESOURCES AND STRENGTHS TO RECOVER FROM THIS HEALTH CRISIS

* THE SALE OF THE 12.5% STAKE IN MERKUR OFFSHORE IS STILL PLANNED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN CONTRACTING, THE EXECUTION OF THE CONSTRUCTION SITES IN BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG HAS BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE 18 MARCH, WHEREAS IN POLAND ACTIVITY CONTINUES AT A LOWER LEVEL Source text: bit.ly/2JpKKcS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)