March 20 (Reuters) - CFI COMPAGNIE FONCIERE INTERNATIONALE SA:

* FY LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 160,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 143,000 YEAR AGO

* APSYS TO FILE IN COMING MONTHS A SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER FOR ALL CFI SHARES THAT IT DOES NOT HOLD

* FINANCIERE APSYS TO LAUNCH SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER AT EUR 0.83 PER SHARE

* MAURICE BANSAY APPOINTED CEO