May 21 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL