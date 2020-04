April 1 (Reuters) - CFM Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 & ITS EFFECTS MAY POTENTIALLY IMPAIR GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY & PROFITABILITY & ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* COMPANY’S UNIT IN PENANG, MALAYSIA HANTONG METAL COMPONENT (PENANG) SDN BHD RESUMED BUSINESS OPERATION ON 30 MARCH

* GROUP'S EPS AND NAV/SHARE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 30 JUNE MIGHT BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ARISING FROM MALAYSIAN MCO