BRIEF-CFM Holdings Says Covid-19 May Potentially Impair Group's Earnings Capacity And Profitability In Next 12 Months

April 9 (Reuters) - CFM Holdings Ltd:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY POTENTIALLY IMPAIR GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY AND PROFITABILITY AND ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* GOT VERBAL APPROVAL FROM MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATION

* GROUP’S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY20 MIGHT BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED FROM DIRECTIVE AS NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES ARE NON-OPERATIVE

* EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE MIGHT BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ARISING FROM DIRECTIVE AS NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES ARE NON-OPERATIVE