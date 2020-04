BRIEF-CFM Holdings Says Unit's Application To Resume Its Operation In Malaysia Approved

April 17 (Reuters) - CFM Holdings Ltd:

* MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY APPROVED UNIT’S APPLICATION TO RESUME ITS OPERATION IN MALAYSIA

* APPORVAL MANDATES REDUCTION OF NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES TO MINIMUM LEVEL OR AT LEAST 50% OF CURRENT MANPOWER OR REGISTERED AMOUNT

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY POTENTIALLY IMPAIR GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY & PROFITABILITY & ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FY MIGHT BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ARISING FROM MALAYSIAN MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER