March 26 (Reuters) - CFM Holdings Ltd:

* CFM HOLDINGS LTD - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO STOP ALL OPERATIONS IN PENANG AND JOHOR BAHRU TILL MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IS LIFTED

* CFM HOLDINGS- COVID-19 MAY POTENTIALLY IMPAIR GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY AND PROFITABILITY AND ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* CFM HOLDINGS LTD - EARNINGS PER SHARE AND NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR MIGHT BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED