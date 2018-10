Oct 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA:

* GROWTH IN ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 10.1% TO CHF 729.8M

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 10.1% TO CHF 729.8M

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 664.0M VERSUS CHF 600.8M IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017, UP 9.0% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)