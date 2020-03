BRIEF-CFT FY Consolidated Net Profit AT CHF 64.3 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA :

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 65.3 MILLION CHF

* FY GROUP’S ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REACHED CHF 1,012.4M COMPARED WITH CHF 971.7M IN 2018

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS WAS CHF 107.9M AGAINST CHF 101.1M IN 2018

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS CHF 64.3M COMPARED WITH CHF 55.0M IN 2018

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS CHF 72.4M COMPARED WITH CHF 70.3M IN 2018

* TO PAY A CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.0 PER SHARE

* IN ADDITION, AN EXCEPTIONAL DISTRIBUTION OF TREASURY SHARES WILL ALSO BE PROPOSED WITH ONE SHARE DISTRIBUTED FOR EACH 50 SHARES HELD