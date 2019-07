July 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* GROWTH IN H1 2019 ACTIVITY, ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 3.4% TO CHF 520.5M

* ACTIVITY GREW IN FIRST SEMESTER WITH REPORTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF CHF 474.3M COMPARED WITH CHF 459.8M IN SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* IN Q2, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS CHF 234.1M COMPARED WITH CHF 230.2M IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: