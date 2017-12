BRIEF-C&G Environmental Protection ‍Announces Term Sheet For Proposed Transaction Of New Business​

Dec 28 (Reuters) - C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ANNOUNCES NON-BINDING TERM SHEET IN RELATION TO PROPOSED TRANSACTION OF A NEW BUSINESS​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR TARGET COMPANIES SHALL BE BASED ON A TARGET VALUE OF AT LEAST S$400 MILLION​

* ‍TERM SHEET FOR PROPOSED TRANSACTION OF ALL OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF TARGET COMPANIES

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION, IF UNDERTAKEN AND COMPLETED, IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A REVERSE TAKEOVER OF COMPANY​