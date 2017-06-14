FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CGG begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CGG begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - CGG SA:

* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure

* CGG - commences sauvegarde proceeding for parent company in france and pre-arranged chapter 11 for certain material subsidiaries in U.S.

* CGG says under terms of proposed restructuring agreements, upon emergence, approximately $1.95 billion in debt will be eliminated from CGG'S balance sheet

* CGG - CGG and certain of its financial creditors entered into a lock-up agreement on June 13, 2017

* CGG says expects that normal day-to-day operations will continue during french sauvegarde and U.S. Chapter 11 and chapter 15 processes

* CGG - under lock-up agreement, parties committed to support and to take all steps and actions necessary to implement and consummate restructuring plan

* CGG says intends to make timely payment to vendors in normal course for all goods and services provided after June 14

* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of secured lenders, holding collectively about 53.8pct of aggregate amount of group's secured debt

* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of senior noteholders holding about 52.4pct of aggregate principal amount of co's senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.