Nov 13 (Reuters) - CGG:

* REG-CGG: THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HAS APPROVED THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* ‍NEXT STEP IN CGG FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING WILL BE SANCTIONING OF SAFEGUARD PLAN BY PARIS COMMERCIAL COURT​

* ‍TRADING ON COMPANY SHARES WILL RESUME AS FROM NOVEMBER 14TH, 2017, AT 9:00AM​

* ‍COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 20TH, 2017​