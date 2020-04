BRIEF-CGG Suspends 2020 Outlook, 2021 Financial Objectives No Longer Valid

April 8 (Reuters) - CGG SA:

* PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL UPDATE

* IN Q1 2020 SEES GROUP SEGMENT REVENUE AROUND $273 MILLION, DOWN 3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SEES POSITIVE NET CASH FLOW AROUND $25 MILLION DURING Q1 2020

* SEES GROUP’S CASH LIQUIDITY AROUND $622 MILLION AT THE END OF MARCH 2020

* 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS SUSPENDED

* SEES NET DEBT AT AROUND $583 MILLION AT THE END OF MARCH 2020

* SEES GEOSCIENCE BACKLOG AS OF APRIL 1, 2020 AT $278 MILLION, UP 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* NO BOND DEBT TO REIMBURSE BEFORE APRIL 2023 AND NO REFINANCING REQUIRED

* REVISITING 2020 AND 2021 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES, WHICH ARE NO LONGER VALID