May 16 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc:

* CGI ACQUIRES IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITÉ INFORMATIQUE TO STRENGTHEN ITS CANADIAN MARKET LEADERSHIP POSITION

* CGI GROUP INC - THROUGH MERGER, 350 PROFESSIONALS WILL JOIN ABOUT 11,000 CGI PROFESSIONALS IN CANADA FROM COAST-TO-COAST AND 73,000 WORLDWIDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: