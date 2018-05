May 8 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc:

* CGI ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REPURCHASE 3.63 MILLION OF ITS SHARES HELD BY CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

* CGI GROUP - INTENDS TO ENTER PRIVATE DEAL WITH LA CAISSE TO BUY 3.6 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES HELD BY LA CAISSE FOR CANCELLATION

* CGI GROUP INC - INTENDS TO PURCHASE THE CLASS A SHARES FOR CANCELLATION FOR PRICE OF $75.06 PER CLASS A SHARE