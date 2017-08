July 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc:

* CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs

* CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts was awarded to CGI as part of a subcontracting team to incumbent prime contractor​

* CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts are five years in length if all option years were to be exercised​