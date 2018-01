Jan 31 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc:

* CGI REPORTS STRONG Q1 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.99 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE C$2.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$2.77 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.98

* AT END OF DECEMBER, COMPANY‘S BACKLOG STOOD AT $21.1 BILLION.

* SPECIFIC ITEMS IN Q1 COMPRISED OF A FAVORABLE TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $34.1 MILLION, $24.3 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* QTRLY ‍BOOKINGS OF $3.0 BILLION, OR 105.7% OF REVENUE