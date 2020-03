March 25 (Reuters) - CGN Power Co Ltd:

* BOARD RECOMMENDED A PAYMENT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.076 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING REVENUE OF GROUP ABOUT RMB60.88 BILLION, UP 19.8%

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB9.47 BILLION, UP 8.8%

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON PRODUCTION AND OPERATION OF GROUP HAS BEEN GRADUALLY REDUCED

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON OVERALL ECONOMIC OPERATION AND POWER DEMAND