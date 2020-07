July 2 (Reuters) - CH Offshore Ltd:

* UPDATES ON ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT BY 3 SHIP BROKERS AGAINST CO

* COURT HAS ISSUED OFFICIAL JUDGMENT RULING IN FAVOUR OF CLAIMANTS AND DISMISSING APPEAL AGAINST AWARD

* CO HAS FILED FOR LEAVE TO FURTHER APPEAL THIS DECISION

* PRECISE AMOUNT DUE TO CLAIMANTS REMAINS TO BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING SERVICE OF FURTHER SUBMISSIONS TO ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL