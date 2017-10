Oct 31 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc:

* C.H. Robinson reports third quarter results

* Says Q3 revenue rose 12.8 percent to $3.78 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly ‍diluted EPS $0.85​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S