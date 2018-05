May 10 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc:

* C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY AN ADDITIONAL 15 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC - DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE