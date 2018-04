April 11 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc:

* C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2HrJ40R) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)