Jan 30 (Reuters) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $3.96 BILLION

* ‍RECORDED A $12.1 MILLION BENEFIT RESULTING FROM TAX REFORM IN QUARTER​

* C.H. ROBINSON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $1.08‍​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.96 BILLION, UP 16 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)