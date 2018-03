March 27 (Reuters) - Chabiotech Co Ltd :

* Says it received U.S. patent on March 27, for a method for producing cardiomyocytesfrom human or mouse embryonic stem cellsin amedium consisting of aserum-free medium and N2 supplement

* Patent number is 13/907,967

Source text in Korean : goo.gl/dyb6cd

