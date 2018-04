April 3 (Reuters) - Chadha Papers Ltd:

* SAYS ‍VIPA LAUSANNE S.A. SWITZERLAND FILED WINDING UP PETITION BEFORE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT AGAINST CO

* SAYS WINDING UP PETITION DISMISSED BY HIGH COURT

* SAYS ‍VIPA LAUSANNE S.A. SWITZERLAND FILED REVIEW PETITION IN ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT AGAINST DISMISSAL ORDER​