May 1 (Reuters) - Chagala Group Ltd:

* CHAGALA GROUP LTD - PUBLICATION OF FY 2017 ACCOUNTS WILL BE DELAYED BEYOND 30 APRIL 2018 DUE TO A DELAY IN COMPLETION OF AUDIT OF SUCH ACCOUNTS

* CHAGALA GROUP LTD - AUDIT IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 15 JULY 2018.