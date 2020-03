March 19 (Reuters) - Chakana Copper Corp:

* CHAKANA PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CHAKANA COPPER CORP - COMPANY HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FIELD ACTIVITIES AT ITS SOLEDAD COPPER-GOLD-SILVER PROJECT IN ANCASH, PERU

* CHAKANA COPPER CORP - EMPLOYEES IN PERU, CANADA, AND USA WILL CONTINUE WORKING FROM HOME IN PREPARATION FOR OUR NEXT DRILL PROGRAM